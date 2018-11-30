Facts

17:55 30.11.2018

21 Ukrainian seamen taken prisoners of war are at Lefortovo, three wounded ones at Matrosskaya Tishina

21 Ukrainian seamen who were taken prisoners of war by Russia in the Kerch Strait on November 25 are being held at the Lefortovo remand prison in Moscow, three more wounded Ukrainian prisoners of war are in hospital at the Matrosskaya Tishina remand prison, lawyer Nikolai Polozov has said.

"According to the latest reports, 21 Ukrainian prisoners of war are being held at the Lefortovo remand prison in Moscow, three wounded Ukrainian prisoners of war are in hospital at the Matrosskaya Tishina remand prison," he wrote on Facebook on November 30.

In her turn, the Verkhovna Rada's Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmyla Denysova wrote in Facebook that the information on the whereabouts of 21 Ukrainian naval personnel was correct.

"A representative of the consular service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry just spoke on the phone to the chief of the remand prison No 2 Lefortovo who confirmed information that 21 Ukrainian prisoners of war are currently at Lefortovo and three more are in hospital. However, he did not mention which hospital," she wrote.

