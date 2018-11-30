Facts

17:30 30.11.2018

G7 foreign ministers express concern about Russian attack on Ukrainian ships, call on Moscow to release captured seamen

Foreign ministry heads of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain, the United States, and the EU High Representative have expressed extreme concern over Russia's actions against the Ukrainian Naval Forces ships in the Kerch Strait, according to a joint statement published on the website of the Government of Canada.

"There is no justification for Russia’s use of military force against Ukrainian ships and naval personnel," the statement says.

In addition, the foreign ministers of the G7 countries called on Russia to release the detained crew members and return the ships to Ukraine.

"We call on Russia to release the detained crew and vessels and refrain from impeding lawful passage through the Kerch Strait," the statement says.

Interfax-Ukraine
