ECHR obliges Russia to provide info about captured Ukrainian seamen before Dec 3

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has obliged the Russian Federation to provide information about the seizure of Ukrainian seamen and the legal grounds for their detention, the place of their detention, the injuries inflicted and the medical assistance provided.

"The government of the Russian Federation should provide this information by the next Monday, December 3," the official website of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine said on Friday.

This decision is consistent with Clause 54 of the ECHR's Regulations, the ministry said.

The ECHR clarified which questions it asked the Russian government:

"Are the officers and men of the Ukrainian naval vessels Berdiansk, Nikopol, and Yany Kapu deprived of their liberty? If so, on what ground and where are they being held? Can it be confirmed that there are wounded among the officers and men of the three Ukrainian naval vessels? If so, who are they, what are their injuries, and what medical treatment have they received?"