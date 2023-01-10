Economy

16:12 10.01.2023

Ministry of Justice files lawsuit with HACC for recovery of Russian oligarch Deripaska's assets

 The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) against Oleg Deripaska, one of the richest Russian oligarchs, close to the President of Russia and owning substantial stakes in the Rusal, Basic Element, and En+ groups, to impose a sanction of assets recovery in favor of the state of Ukraine.

"Oleg Deripaska was sanctioned by Ukraine, the United States, the EU, the UK, Poland, the Swiss Confederation, Australia and New Zealand. Based on the responses received to the Ministry of Justice's inquiries and in accordance with international sanctions, it is seen that the sanctioned person is a citizen of Russia, supports the Putin regime, because it is involved in obtaining benefits from the Russian government and the production of armored vehicles used by the aggressor country in the war against Ukraine," Deputy Minister Iryna Mudra said on Tuesday.

She said that the Ministry of Justice had collected sufficient evidence to apply to the HACC regarding the recovery of Deripaska's assets in Ukraine to the state's income.

In particular, in the process of establishing the grounds, at the request of the Ministry of Justice, information was received that the group of metallurgical enterprises United Company Rusal supplies aluminum products to Russian enterprises of the defense industry, directly engaged in the development, production and supply of military equipment for the needs of the Russian armed forces. At the same time, part of the aluminum products is produced from raw materials of Ukrainian origin produced by Mykolaiv Alumina Plant LLC.

In addition, as the Ministry of Justice said, Deripaska, through groups of related companies, owns substantial assets in Ukraine of such enterprises as Hluhiv Quartzite Quarry LLC, Khust quarry PJSC, Zhezheliv Quarry PJSC, Guardon Ukrainy LLC, Aluminum Company of Ukraine LLC, Metallurg Service Center LLC, CHAS IT LLC, Okhrana NGZ LLC, Mykolaiv Accounting Center LLC, Mykolaiv Charitable Foundation Center for Social Programs, Zaporizhia Lumintorh LLC, Zaporizhia Industrial Aluminum combine, nonresidential real estate, equipment, etc.

As reported, after the change in legislation on September 1, 2022, the HACC fully satisfied the claims of the Ministry of Justice and made the first decision in history to recover the Ukrainian assets of Russian businessman Vladimir Yevtushenkov, the beneficiary of AFK Sistema and the ex-co-owner of Vodafone Ukraine, in favor of the state.

In addition, the HACC is currently considering a claim by the Ministry of Justice for the confiscation of Ukrainian assets of Mikhail Shelkov, the main beneficiary and member of the board of directors of the Russian PJSC VSMPO-Avisma Corporation, the world's largest titanium producer.

As Mudra previously said in an interview with kp.ua, the Ministry of Justice recorded six more similar lawsuits: against Russian diplomat Anatoly Torkunov, rectors of the Crimean and Belgorod universities Andrey Falaleyev and Oleg Polukha, State Duma deputies Roman Lyabikhov and Boris Paykin, as well as ex-president of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych.

In the case of Yanukovych, in the middle of December, the HACC also decided to recover assets in favor of the state, but the Ministry of Justice appealed this decision to the court regarding the unsatisfied claims of the lawsuit.

As part of the legislation updated in May, the HACC is given 10 days to consider such claims. After the decision of the HACC, the parties have five days to appeal it with the Appeals Chamber of the HACC, with the possibility of an extension for another 10 days.

Tags: #justice_ministry #deripaska

