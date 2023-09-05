Justice Ministry files 29 claims on confiscation with High Anti-Corruption Court, 25 enter into force - Deputy Minister

The Ministry of Justice has filed 29 lawsuits with the High Anti-Corruption Court on the application of sanctions in the form of recovery of assets to the state, on which 28 positive decisions were made in the first instance, two cases are being heard on appeal, and 25 decisions have already entered into force, Deputy Minister Iryna Mudra said.

“The Ministry of Justice does not indiscriminately file claims against all sanctioned persons adopted by presidential decree with the High Anti-Corruption Court. This is a very, very complicated category of cases,” she explained at the conference "Four Years of the High Anti-Corruption Court: Achievements and Challenges" in Kyiv.

Among major cases, she singled out the cases of Viktor Yanukovych, the Rotenberg brothers, Oleg Deripaska, Mikhail Shelkov, Volodymyr Saldo.

Mudra added that the High Anti-Corruption Court is currently continuing to hear "one of the largest and most resonant" cases of VS Energy Group, where nine persons are defendants, and more than 100 citizens and companies are involved as third parties.

As reported, the possibility of filing such claims appeared after the update of the legislation on sanctions in May 2022. The Ministry of Justice filed the first lawsuit on August 24, 2022, and already on September 1, the court fully satisfied it, deciding to recover the assets of the sanctioned Russian businessman Yevtushenkov, the beneficiary of AFK Sistema, "a person from Putin's inner circle," to the state.