Facts

13:53 05.09.2023

Justice Ministry files 29 claims on confiscation with High Anti-Corruption Court, 25 enter into force - Deputy Minister

2 min read
Justice Ministry files 29 claims on confiscation with High Anti-Corruption Court, 25 enter into force - Deputy Minister

The Ministry of Justice has filed 29 lawsuits with the High Anti-Corruption Court on the application of sanctions in the form of recovery of assets to the state, on which 28 positive decisions were made in the first instance, two cases are being heard on appeal, and 25 decisions have already entered into force, Deputy Minister Iryna Mudra said.

“The Ministry of Justice does not indiscriminately file claims against all sanctioned persons adopted by presidential decree with the High Anti-Corruption Court. This is a very, very complicated category of cases,” she explained at the conference "Four Years of the High Anti-Corruption Court: Achievements and Challenges" in Kyiv.

Among major cases, she singled out the cases of Viktor Yanukovych, the Rotenberg brothers, Oleg Deripaska, Mikhail Shelkov, Volodymyr Saldo.

Mudra added that the High Anti-Corruption Court is currently continuing to hear "one of the largest and most resonant" cases of VS Energy Group, where nine persons are defendants, and more than 100 citizens and companies are involved as third parties.

As reported, the possibility of filing such claims appeared after the update of the legislation on sanctions in May 2022. The Ministry of Justice filed the first lawsuit on August 24, 2022, and already on September 1, the court fully satisfied it, deciding to recover the assets of the sanctioned Russian businessman Yevtushenkov, the beneficiary of AFK Sistema, "a person from Putin's inner circle," to the state.

Tags: #justice_ministry

MORE ABOUT

16:12 10.01.2023
Ministry of Justice files lawsuit with HACC for recovery of Russian oligarch Deripaska's assets

Ministry of Justice files lawsuit with HACC for recovery of Russian oligarch Deripaska's assets

12:52 19.10.2022
Zelensky authorizes Justice Ministry in intl disputes on recovery of compensation from Russia

Zelensky authorizes Justice Ministry in intl disputes on recovery of compensation from Russia

15:07 26.05.2022
Ukrainian Justice Ministry launches project to collect info about human rights violations by Russia

Ukrainian Justice Ministry launches project to collect info about human rights violations by Russia

11:07 21.03.2022
Justice Ministry, MPs working on NSDC decision to ban number of parties – Korniyenko

Justice Ministry, MPs working on NSDC decision to ban number of parties – Korniyenko

14:16 10.02.2022
Justice Ministry sees no real attempts to get rid of status of oligarch

Justice Ministry sees no real attempts to get rid of status of oligarch

19:24 28.01.2021
Court decision to cancel Cabinet's resolution on new edition of Ukrainian spelling to be appealed – Justice Ministry

Court decision to cancel Cabinet's resolution on new edition of Ukrainian spelling to be appealed – Justice Ministry

14:23 27.10.2020
Justice Ministry cannot amend Unified State Register to fulfill decision of Constitutional Court – Maliuska

Justice Ministry cannot amend Unified State Register to fulfill decision of Constitutional Court – Maliuska

09:47 08.09.2020
Justice Ministry's bill to prevent recovery of $ 350 mln from PrivatBank registered in Rada

Justice Ministry's bill to prevent recovery of $ 350 mln from PrivatBank registered in Rada

14:14 24.07.2019
Ukraine handed over 64 convicts kept in ORLO for punishment - Justice ministry

Ukraine handed over 64 convicts kept in ORLO for punishment - Justice ministry

16:22 23.07.2019
Justice Ministry, Finance Ministry, Fiscal Service, others sign memo of cooperation to verify info on beneficiaries

Justice Ministry, Finance Ministry, Fiscal Service, others sign memo of cooperation to verify info on beneficiaries

AD

HOT NEWS

Podoliak about UN's statement on lack of evidence of Russia's genocide against Ukraine: Russians came to kill us kindly, en masse

SBU announces suspicion to Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman for financing Russian aggression in Ukraine

Zelenskyy visits brigades conducting offensive operations in Bakhmut direction

Rada supports resignation of Reznikov as Defense Minister

Germany supplies Ukraine with new ammunition for anti-aircraft guns Gepard

LATEST

Podoliak about UN's statement on lack of evidence of Russia's genocide against Ukraine: Russians came to kill us kindly, en masse

SBU announces suspicion to Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman for financing Russian aggression in Ukraine

Zelenskyy visits brigades conducting offensive operations in Bakhmut direction

Rada supports resignation of Reznikov as Defense Minister

Germany supplies Ukraine with new ammunition for anti-aircraft guns Gepard

High Anti-Corruption Court reduces bail as alternative to arrest for ex-head of Supreme Court Kniazev

Zelenskyy visits eight brigades fighting in Donetsk direction – press service

Judicial Administration's acting head: There are about 3,500 lawsuits in courts from Court Security Service's employees not receiving 'combat' UAH 30,000

Judicial Administration's acting head: Can't talk about my status in corruption case in Supreme Court, have legal grounds for exercising my powers

Over 20 searches underway in Ukraine in case of abuses in energy infrastructure restoration – SBU

AD
AD
AD
AD