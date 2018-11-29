Facts

19:01 29.11.2018

Trump cancels meeting with Putin at G20 summit until Ukrainian sailors, ships captured by Russia returned to Ukraine

1 min read
Trump cancels meeting with Putin at G20 summit until Ukrainian sailors, ships captured by Russia returned to Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had cancelled a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina until the Ukrainian military sailors and the naval forces of the Ukrainian armed forces captured by the Russians near the Kerch Strait are returned to Ukraine.

"Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting … in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin. I look forward to a meaningful Summit again as soon as this situation is resolved!" he wrote on Twitter on Thursday evening.

Tags: #trump #putin #g20
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Groysman hopes Azov Sea situation to be discussed at G20 summit

Poroshenko agrees with Erdogan to discuss Ukrainian issue at G20 summit

Poroshenko says tried to talk to Putin following detention of Ukrainian naval vessels in Kerch Strait, but received no reply from Russia

Putin was informed about Ukrainian ships when they appeared in neutral waters near Crimea - Peskov

We view Putin's visit to Crimea as gross violation of intl law – Poroshenko

Presiden't rep Iryna Lutsenko rules out Poroshenko-Putin bilateral meeting in Paris on Nov 11

Bolton tells Putin Trump looking forward to meeting him in Paris

Putin signs order on special economic measures in response to Ukraine's 'unfriendly actions'

Trump says he shows firmness regarding Putin, helps Ukraine strengthen army

Putin's actions against Ukraine made Ukraine more European - Poroshenko

LATEST

Only Ukrainian citizens can cross administrative border to Crimea

Constantinople approves text of Tomos for Ukrainian Church; date of Unification Council to be announced by Patriarch Bartholomew soon

Kyiv starts talking about possible denunciation of Azov agreement with Russia

CEC bans to hold local elections in areas with martial law

UK expresses support for Ukraine - Klimkin after talk with Hunt

Mogherini calls Russia's aggressive actions in Kerch Strait area unacceptable

Ukrainian soldier goes missing during Donbas fighting

Polish FM to visit Kyiv on Nov 30 - Dec 1

Some of Ukrainian sailors seized in Crimea taken to Moscow detention center

Two thirds dissatisfied with political system dominated by men

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD