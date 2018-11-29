Trump cancels meeting with Putin at G20 summit until Ukrainian sailors, ships captured by Russia returned to Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had cancelled a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina until the Ukrainian military sailors and the naval forces of the Ukrainian armed forces captured by the Russians near the Kerch Strait are returned to Ukraine.

"Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting … in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin. I look forward to a meaningful Summit again as soon as this situation is resolved!" he wrote on Twitter on Thursday evening.