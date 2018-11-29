Railway express from Kyiv to Boryspil airport will run 30 times a day

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia has announced the schedule of an express train to Boryspil International Airport (Kyiv region).

It states the express train will follow the route Kyiv Pasazhyrsky-Darnytsia-Boryspil-Airport and back, 30 trips in each direction. The first train from Kyiv-Pasazhyrsky departs at 00:08 and arrives at Boryspil at 00:48, the last one departs at 22:52 and arrives at 23:29. The first train on the way back departs from Boryspil at 00:48, arriving in Kyiv-Pasazhyrsky at 01:28, and the last one departs at 23:47 and arrives at 00:31 the next day.

At the same time, neither Ukrzaliznytsia nor in Boryspil airport comment on the schedule and the possible date of launching the express service.

Earlier Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman announced that the railway express train from Kyiv Central Railway Station to Boryspil airport will start running in November 2018.

As reported, Ukrzaliznytsia plans to transport about 3.8 million passengers along the route Kyiv-Boryspil International Airport in 2019 and is negotiating the electrification of the section of the route from Kyiv to Boryspil International Airport.