Facts

16:59 29.11.2018

Railway express from Kyiv to Boryspil airport will run 30 times a day

1 min read
Railway express from Kyiv to Boryspil airport will run 30 times a day

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia has announced the schedule of an express train to Boryspil International Airport (Kyiv region).

It states the express train will follow the route Kyiv Pasazhyrsky-Darnytsia-Boryspil-Airport and back, 30 trips in each direction. The first train from Kyiv-Pasazhyrsky departs at 00:08 and arrives at Boryspil at 00:48, the last one departs at 22:52 and arrives at 23:29. The first train on the way back departs from Boryspil at 00:48, arriving in Kyiv-Pasazhyrsky at 01:28, and the last one departs at 23:47 and arrives at 00:31 the next day.

At the same time, neither Ukrzaliznytsia nor in Boryspil airport comment on the schedule and the possible date of launching the express service.

Earlier Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman announced that the railway express train from Kyiv Central Railway Station to Boryspil airport will start running in November 2018.

As reported, Ukrzaliznytsia plans to transport about 3.8 million passengers along the route Kyiv-Boryspil International Airport in 2019 and is negotiating the electrification of the section of the route from Kyiv to Boryspil International Airport.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #boryspil
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

July 30 UIA flight from Lviv to Sharm el Sheikh makes emergency landing in Kyiv

Ukrzaliznytsia's acting head orders suspension of purchase of Honorary Railwayman badges from Russia

Twenty-six passengers injured as locomotive crashes into Kyiv-Berdiansk passenger train

Boryspil airport services record number of passengers during Champions League final in Kyiv

Government decides to relaunch tender to select members of Ukrzaliznytsia's supervisory board

Prosecutor Office charges ex-head of pharma plant in Boryspil of laundering UAH 1.3 bln

Link with eastern regions in priority for Ukrzaliznytsia - Kravtsov

Ukrzaliznytsia eurobond holders approve changes to some eurobond issue conditions

Ukrzaliznychpostach officials notified they are suspected of embezzlement - NABU

Balczun undecided whether to leave Ukrzaliznytsia

LATEST

Only Ukrainian citizens can cross administrative border to Crimea

Groysman hopes Azov Sea situation to be discussed at G20 summit

Constantinople approves text of Tomos for Ukrainian Church; date of Unification Council to be announced by Patriarch Bartholomew soon

Kyiv starts talking about possible denunciation of Azov agreement with Russia

CEC bans to hold local elections in areas with martial law

Trump cancels meeting with Putin at G20 summit until Ukrainian sailors, ships captured by Russia returned to Ukraine

UK expresses support for Ukraine - Klimkin after talk with Hunt

Mogherini calls Russia's aggressive actions in Kerch Strait area unacceptable

Ukrainian soldier goes missing during Donbas fighting

Polish FM to visit Kyiv on Nov 30 - Dec 1

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD