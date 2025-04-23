Ukrzaliznytsia to implement European rail traffic management system ERTMS

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia is implementing the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS), a component of which is a modern mobile communication system for rail transport - FRMCS, the National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum and the Provision of Postal Services reported.

The implementation of ERTMS requires increasing the throughput capacity of border crossings, increasing the level of technical and technological development of the railway network, and integrating the railway transport complex into the transport network of the European Union - the multimodal Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), the commission reported in response to a request from the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

"This (the implementation of ERTMS) will allow creating a pan-European radio communication network for passenger and freight trains that could move across country borders without the need to install any other national radio communication system," said commission member Oleksandr Bisiuk.

The implementation of the system will allow increasing transportation safety due to stable communication between trains and dispatchers, will reduce the delay in signal transmission, and will create the opportunity to control train traffic in real time.

"The railway transport radio communication network (FRMCS) is designed to meet the technological needs of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia in terms of ensuring the functioning of train, station, repair and operational radio communication, train traffic control system, as well as in the future - on-board and trackside video surveillance, multimedia technological video streams (video data from the train door, video data from the level crossing to which the train is approaching), etc.," the regulator explained.

The implementation of the railway transport radio communication network of Ukraine involves the construction of the FRMCS network infrastructure exclusively along the railway tracks in the territories of railway stations, as well as along the railway tracks connecting such stations, the regulator's response states.