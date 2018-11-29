All Ukrainian military sailors captured by Russia at Kerch Strait to receive UAH 50,000 of material aid

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Stepan Poltorak has said that he signed an order for the provision of material assistance in the amount of UAH 50,000 to each of the military personnel of the Ukrainian Navy, who performed the task in the Kerch Strait area and was captured by Russians on November 25, 2018.

"On the instructions of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, I have just signed an order for the provision of material assistance in the amount of UAH 50,000 to each of the military personnel of the Ukrainian Navy who performed the task in the Kerch Strait area and was illegally detained and taken prisoner on November 25, 2018," Poltorak said on Facebook on Thursday afternoon.