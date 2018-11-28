Facts

13:17 28.11.2018

Justice Ministry appeals to ECHR regarding protection of rights of Ukrainian seamen captured by Russia

2 min read
Justice Ministry appeals to ECHR regarding protection of rights of Ukrainian seamen captured by Russia

 The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, on behalf of the Cabinet of Ministers, has appealed to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) for the protection of Ukrainian sailors captured by the Russian Federation.

"On behalf of the government, we appealed to the European Court of Human Rights with the requirement to apply rule 39 - this is an immediate decision to release the illegally captured Ukrainian citizens," Justice Minister Pavlo Petrenko said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

He noted that the position of Ukraine is that the captured seamen are prisoners of war and all the guarantees of protection that are defined by the Geneva Conventions should be applied to them.

On November 25, Russian border guards detained the Yany Kapu tugboat and two small-sized Berdiansk and Nikopol armored artillery boats of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Navy, sailing from Odesa to Mariupol via the Black and Azov Seas, near the Kerch Strait. The ships were convoyed to Kerch. Twenty-four Ukrainian military seamen are detained, from whom, according to various information sources, from three to six are wounded. In the course of the operation, the Russian Federation closed shipping on the Kerch-Yenikale Canal, attracted helicopters and combat aircraft.

The European Union and the foreign ministries of many countries have condemned Russian aggressive actions in the Azov and Black Seas against Ukrainian ships. Kurt Volker, Special Representative of the U.S. Department of State for Ukraine Negotiations, and Pavlo Klimkin, Foreign Minister of Ukraine, said that there was nothing in the actions of the Ukrainian side in the Kerch Strait that could be regarded as a provocation.

Tags: #echr #azov_sea
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

NATO can show support for Ukraine by sending several ships to Black Sea - Poroshenko

Justice Ministry preparing application with ECHR regarding protection of Ukrainian sailors' rights captured by Russia

NATO calls for restraint in connection with Kerch Strait events - Lungescu

Ukraine's Military Cabinet proposes Security and Defense Council consider introduction of martial law – Turchynov

Nadiia Savchenko preparing to appeal to ECHR

ECHR decisions practically not implemented in Ukraine, we have to change this - Denisova

New regional marine security dept to protect Ukraine's maritime border from Izmail to Mariupol

Poroshenko checking Ukrainian army's readiness to repel enemy on Azov Sea coast

ECHR obliges Russia to pay Ukraine resident more than EUR 70,000 for violating property right

ECHR communicates Sentsov's complaint to Russian authorities

LATEST

Law on introduction of martial law, resolution on presidential elections published in e-version of Holos Ukrayiny

Poroshenko agrees with Erdogan to discuss Ukrainian issue at G20 summit

Paul Grod takes helm of Ukrainian World Congress

Decree on introduction of martial law in Ukraine posted on presidential website

Poroshenko authorizes introduction of martial law in Ukraine

Ecumenical Patriarchate dissolves archdiocese of Russian Orthodox Church in Western Europe – media

Presidential elections in Ukraine scheduled for March 31, 2019

U.S. calls on European allies to support Ukraine through sanctions against Russia

Ukraine will struggle by all available means to return Ukrainian sailors captured by Russia – Poroshenko

Poroshenko says tried to talk to Putin following detention of Ukrainian naval vessels in Kerch Strait, but received no reply from Russia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD