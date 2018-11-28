Facts

12:40 28.11.2018

Decree on introduction of martial law in Ukraine posted on presidential website

1 min read
Decree on introduction of martial law in Ukraine posted on presidential website

Decree of President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko No. 393/2018 "On the imposition of martial law in Ukraine" (dated November 26), which introduces martial law for 30 days - from 14:00 on November 26 to 14:00 on December 26, was published on the presidential website on Wednesday, November 28.

"Introduce the martial law in Ukraine for a period of 30 days from 2:00 p.m. on November 26, 2018 to 2:00 p.m. on December 26, 2018," the decree says.

Tags: #martial_law #poroshenko
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Law on introduction of martial law, resolution on presidential elections published in e-version of Holos Ukrayiny

Poroshenko agrees with Erdogan to discuss Ukrainian issue at G20 summit

Poroshenko authorizes introduction of martial law in Ukraine

NATO can show support for Ukraine by sending several ships to Black Sea - Poroshenko

Ukraine will struggle by all available means to return Ukrainian sailors captured by Russia – Poroshenko

Poroshenko says tried to talk to Putin following detention of Ukrainian naval vessels in Kerch Strait, but received no reply from Russia

Poroshenko promises to regulate issue of holding elections in merged territorial communities during martial law

Martial law to end on Dec 26 – Poroshenko

Ukraine under threat of full-scale war with Russia, so it was decided to declare martial law

President may announce mobilization amid martial law if necessary - Parubiy

LATEST

Justice Ministry appeals to ECHR regarding protection of rights of Ukrainian seamen captured by Russia

Paul Grod takes helm of Ukrainian World Congress

Ecumenical Patriarchate dissolves archdiocese of Russian Orthodox Church in Western Europe – media

Presidential elections in Ukraine scheduled for March 31, 2019

U.S. calls on European allies to support Ukraine through sanctions against Russia

NATO Allies call on Russia to ensure unhindered access to Ukrainian ports, allow freedom of navigation

Ukrainian border guards don't let some arriving Russians to enter country

Court arrests 12 sailors from Ukrainian Navy ships detained in Kerch Strait until Jan 25, 2019

Martial law declared in 10 Ukrainian regions from Nov 26 for 30 days - National Security and Defense Council

Parubiy calls on European Parliament to extend, strengthen sanctions against Russia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD