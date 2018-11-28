Decree on introduction of martial law in Ukraine posted on presidential website

Decree of President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko No. 393/2018 "On the imposition of martial law in Ukraine" (dated November 26), which introduces martial law for 30 days - from 14:00 on November 26 to 14:00 on December 26, was published on the presidential website on Wednesday, November 28.

"Introduce the martial law in Ukraine for a period of 30 days from 2:00 p.m. on November 26, 2018 to 2:00 p.m. on December 26, 2018," the decree says.