Facts

14:58 27.11.2018

Paris calls on Ukraine, Russia to show restraint over Kerch Strait incident

France has urged Ukraine to take measures to de-escalate the situation surrounding the Kerch Strait incident and Russia to release the detained ships, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

"We would like the parties to exercise restraint. I told Lavrov that I expect Russia to release the captured prisoners and ships as soon as possible, and I also call on my Ukrainian counterpart to find opportunities to de-escalate the situation in this region," Le Drian said at a press conference following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"The two countries themselves must begin the process of reducing tension," he said.

Tags: #france #kerch
