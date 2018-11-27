Defense Ministry may create coordinating center with General Staff in connection with martial law imposition

Ukraine's Defense Ministry is considering creating a unified center for coordinating its activities with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in light of the imposition of martial law in some regions of Ukraine.

"Among other things, this institution will inform the executive bodies and other agencies on matters related to the comprehensive logistics support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the ministry said on Tuesday.

Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak said a number of measures are being taken to increase the military's readiness to repel "external aggression," including arrangements at all the Ukrainian ministries and agencies for a possible development of events.

"The declaration of martial law is essential as a preemptive measure in case Russia starts a full-scale ground military operation against Ukraine. We must test our readiness to react to any developments," Poltorak said.