Poroshenko congratulates Ukraine's Science Academy President Paton on 100th anniversary

President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine has congratulated Borys Paton, president of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, on his 100th birthday anniversary.

"I hold dear your dedication to your chosen profession and service to Ukraine. Your life journey and professional activities have been marked with your tireless work, creative approach to solving complicated scientific and scientific-technical problems, special ability to foresee the prospects for research and promote its development," Poroshenko said in a statement published on the presidential website on November 27.

The Ukrainian head of state said the Ukrainian people revere Paton as a talented scientific organizer and an eminent scientist who has entered the Ukrainian history forever.

Paton is an academician. He has been president of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine since 1962.

On the same day in history, on November 27, 1918, Hetman Petro Skoropadsky signed a law on the creation of the Ukrainian Science Academy.