12:29 26.11.2018

Ex-head of fiscal service Prodan returns to Ukraine

Former acting head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine Myroslav Prodan, suspected of embezzlement, has said that he returned to Ukraine after treatment in Germany.

"I just returned to Kyiv... Thanks to the doctors of the Bavarian Bayreuth clinic and personally to the chief medical officer, Dr. Oliver Ponsel. The diagnosis of Ukrainian specialists, whom I have repeatedly visited, turned out to be partially erroneous," he wrote on his Facebook page.

According to Prodan, he underwent three surgeries requiring general anesthesia, but the German specialists managed to find the true cause of the chronic disease and prescribe the appropriate treatment, which continues, but not in a medical institution.

"Confirmation from the clinic regarding the disease was sent to the SAPO [the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office]," the former head of the State Fiscal Service said.

Prodan reiterated that the charges against him were fabricated and that he was not hiding from the investigators.

"Those who ordered the case are powerful smuggling clans that have grown together with high-ranking law enforcement officers, politicians... The case against me is their answer, but these people miscalculated. I returned, something they did not expect it. And sooner or later I will prove my case," the ex-acting head of the State Fiscal Service said.

