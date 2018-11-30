Ex-head of fiscal service Prodan declines to testify, SAPO files petition to arrest him with bail option

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) have interrogated former acting head of the State Fiscal Service Myroslav Prodan. He declined to testify. The Special Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) initiates his arrest with a bail option, the SAPO has reported.

"On November 30, 2018, the detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, under the procedural guidance of a prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, interrogated the former acting head of the State Fiscal Service Prodan suspected of illicit enrichment," SAPO said on its page in the Facebook social network.

According to SAPO, the suspect, contrary to the public promise to give evidence regarding his suspicion immediately upon returning to Ukraine, "refused to testify on the basis of Article 63 of the Constitution of Ukraine. He did not provide any documents to substantiate his arguments."

SAPO said that neither Prodan nor his defense provided any supporting documents about the valid reasons for being absent from the territory of Ukraine, including about treatment and non-appearance to SAPO.

The office reminded that Prodan had been summoned for interrogation as a suspect in an illegal enrichment case four times.

"Today, SAPO appealed to the Solomiansky district court of Kyiv with a petition to select a preventive measure with the possibility of making bail in the amount of UAH 89 million, which corresponds to the amount of the potential illicit enrichment," SAPO said.