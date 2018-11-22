Facts

15:29 22.11.2018

Prodan to return to Kyiv next week, ready to come to SAPO

1 min read
Prodan to return to Kyiv next week, ready to come to SAPO

Former acting head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine Myroslav Prodan suspected of embezzlement, has said that next week he will return to Kyiv after treatment abroad, and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) has been notified about it.

"Next week I am returning to Kyiv after the completion of treatment. Doctors believe that my condition will allow me to leave the medical center. Today, the lawyers provided the representatives of the SAPO with this information. I hope that they will not present me a show on my return. I am ready to appear at SAPO on the day [of the arrival]," Prodan wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

He said that "this story with subpoenas, suspicions" was arranged to scare him so that he would not return to Ukraine.

"Many hoped that I would stay abroad. Indeed, in that case, there is nothing to prove. I do not come back, I hide and thus, I confirm that it was really my fault. I won't make such a gift to people who ordered me. . I am returning," he said.

"I am returning to prove a point," he added.

Tags: #prodan #sapo
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

New notices of suspicion could be sent to ex-acting fiscal service chief, other senior officials - PGO chief

Ex-acting fiscal service head Prodan to return to Ukraine after completing treatment, rehabilitation

SAPO drafts notice of suspicion for ex-MP Kriuchkov detained in Germany

SAPO chief harsh on NABU for lack of progress in PrivatBank case

Sytnyk hopes cooperation between NABU, SAPO will continue

SAPO opens case to investigate into possible disclosure of data of pretrial investigation in 'infrastructure minister's case' by NABU chief

Omelyan notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment, failure to declare income

Supreme Court refuses opening case to appeal against reprimand to Kholodnytsky

Evidence collected during investigation into case of State Investments Agency enough to draw up indictment

NABU director to appeal against QDCP decision to reprimand Kholodnytsky

LATEST

Constitutional changes on Ukraine's course towards EU, NATO provide additional guarantee against pro-Russian forces' re-coup – Poroshenko

After changing constitution Ukraine will not step off path towards EU, NATO - Poroshenko

Minsk agreements implementation to be discussed in Berlin, Vienna next week

U.K. court on Friday to rule on PrivatBank's lawsuit against Kolomoisky, Boholiubov

Constitutional Court green-lights constitutional changes on NATO, EU course

Marchuk to perform duties of Ukraine's rep in TCG on voluntary basis

Experts: Cigarette smoking declines among Ukrainians

A European Vega rocket with Ukrainian engine successfully puts Moroccan remote sensing satellite into orbit

Russia-led occupation forces open fire 11 times on Ukrianian army positions, wound one soldier – JFO HQ

Ukraine to demand at TCG that Russia dissolve all institutions created as result of illegitimate elections in Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD