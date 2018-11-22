Prodan to return to Kyiv next week, ready to come to SAPO

Former acting head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine Myroslav Prodan suspected of embezzlement, has said that next week he will return to Kyiv after treatment abroad, and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) has been notified about it.

"Next week I am returning to Kyiv after the completion of treatment. Doctors believe that my condition will allow me to leave the medical center. Today, the lawyers provided the representatives of the SAPO with this information. I hope that they will not present me a show on my return. I am ready to appear at SAPO on the day [of the arrival]," Prodan wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

He said that "this story with subpoenas, suspicions" was arranged to scare him so that he would not return to Ukraine.

"Many hoped that I would stay abroad. Indeed, in that case, there is nothing to prove. I do not come back, I hide and thus, I confirm that it was really my fault. I won't make such a gift to people who ordered me. . I am returning," he said.

"I am returning to prove a point," he added.