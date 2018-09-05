Acting fiscal service head resigns, new head to be selected at tender

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has dismissed acting Head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine Myroslav Prodan on his own wish and announced a tender to select the head of the authority, acting Finance Minister of Ukraine Oksana Markarova has said.

"The issue that we have already discussed for a long time is the holding of a tender for the position of the head of the State Fiscal Service. The holding of an open and transparent tender is very important for further reform, including the State Fiscal Service reform. The government today decided to start and announce the tender," she said after a government meeting on Wednesday.

Markarova also said that Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman instructed the National Service for State Governance and the Ministry of Finance to begin procedures for holding the tender.

"To avoid conflicts of interest, the acting head of the State Fiscal Service decided to resign at his own will. The government backed this decision. Before the tender, Oleksandr Vlasov will act as head of the State Fiscal Service," she said, adding that Vlasov headed the Phantom special unit of tax police for three years.

"The government's steps to combat smuggling and electronic services in the State Fiscal Service will continue ... One of the main tasks is the preparation of a transparent tender to select the head of the State Fiscal Service," Vlasov said.

"I understand perfectly well that the attention of the, business and international partners of Ukraine will be attracted to the tender.. Perhaps we will see attempts to politicize the process... In order to avoid conflicts of interest and any speculation on this issue, I asked the government to appoint another acting head of the State Fiscal Service," Prodan wrote on Facebook social network.