11:44 20.11.2018

New notices of suspicion could be sent to ex-acting fiscal service chief, other senior officials - PGO chief

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has said that the notice of suspicion announced against former acting Head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine Myroslav Prodan has grounds and he does not rule out that a new notice of suspicion could be announced against him and other senior officials.

"I, as the Prosecutor General, who is exactly familiar with this case, can say for sure that the PSO and now the SAPO [Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office] have every reason to declare a notice of suspicion to Mr. Prodan," Lutsenko told reporters in Kyiv on Monday.

According to him, the General Prosecutor's Office has "another half of this case." "I am sure that this is not the end of suspicion for this and other high-ranking officials," the prosecutor general said.

Lutsenko said that the law is one for all and does not depend "on the degree of friendship or fraternity or any other signs" if law enforcement agencies have sufficient grounds for legal actions.

According to the Prosecutor General, the case of Prodan was not easy for him, since it was with him that "a lot of things were achieved," including automated return of VAT.

Tags: #prodan #pgo
