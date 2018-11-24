Facts

15:19 24.11.2018

Ukraine grateful to Latvia for assistance in security sector reform – Poroshenko

Ukraine grateful to Latvia for assistance in security sector reform – Poroshenko

Ukraine is grateful to Latvia for its help in reforming the security sector, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said.

"I also noted the assistance of Latvia in reforming the security sector of Ukraine and bringing it closer to NATO standards," Poroshenko said at a joint briefing with President of Latvia Raimonds Vējonis in Kyiv on Saturday.

"To date, we have a unique positive cooperation - the instructors of our Latvian partners, together with Ukrainians, are studying the experience of Ukraine's counteraction to the hybrid war, Russian aggression," Poroshenko noted.

"We are studying the positive experience that Latvia has in building its armed forces," he said.

The president of Ukraine recalled that the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission is composed of eight representatives from Latvia, "who work very carefully as part of the mission and convey objective information to the world about events happening there" [in Donbas].

