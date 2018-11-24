Mogherini shows interest in Nazarbayev's idea of U.S.-Russia-China-EU summit in Astana

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini has asked Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov to tell her in greater detail about an initiative earlier put forth by Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to hold a meeting between the leaders of the United States, Russia, China, and the EU in Astana to discuss international security problems.

Abdrakhmanov and Mogherini met in Brussels on Friday on the sidelines of the EU-Central Asia conference, the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"At the meeting, the sides discussed the results of the 12th Europe-Asia Meeting, during which in September President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev put forth a number of suggestions on how to solve some of the most acute global problems. The head of state then came up with an initiative to organize a special UN session or a meeting with the participation of the leaders of the U.S., Russia, China and the European Union in Astana to discuss problems of international security," the press service said.

"The European diplomat believes that Nazarbayev's proposals are quite timely for the international community. She also underscored the importance of their further implementation and asked for details of the concept of such a meeting," it said.