Merkel, Groysman to meet in Berlin on November 29

Germany's Counsellor Angela Merkel on November 29 will hold talks with Ukraine's Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, the German Federal Government's spokesman Steffen Seibert has said.

"On Thursday, November 29, the chancellor will take part in the third German-Ukrainian economic forum. It will take place at the House of the German Economy here in Berlin… Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman will also be attending, he will make a salutary address there. At the end, the chancellor will have bilateral talks with Groysman," Seibert told reporters in Berlin on November 23.

The Forum is taking place for the third time. It is dedicated to issues involving innovation, digitalization, agriculture, transport, and communal infrastructure.

Earlier, the Ukrainian prime minister's press secretary Vasyl Riabchuk said Groysman will pay a working visit to Germany from November 28 to 29.