Facts

13:31 23.11.2018

Merkel, Groysman to meet in Berlin on November 29

1 min read
Merkel, Groysman to meet in Berlin on November 29

Germany's Counsellor Angela Merkel on November 29 will hold talks with Ukraine's Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, the German Federal Government's spokesman Steffen Seibert has said.

"On Thursday, November 29, the chancellor will take part in the third German-Ukrainian economic forum. It will take place at the House of the German Economy here in Berlin… Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman will also be attending, he will make a salutary address there. At the end, the chancellor will have bilateral talks with Groysman," Seibert told reporters in Berlin on November 23.

The Forum is taking place for the third time. It is dedicated to issues involving innovation, digitalization, agriculture, transport, and communal infrastructure.

Earlier, the Ukrainian prime minister's press secretary Vasyl Riabchuk said Groysman will pay a working visit to Germany from November 28 to 29.

Tags: #groysman #merkel
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Groysman calls to make amendments to Constitution regarding local governance

Ukraine's economy balanced, but external support needed to pay previous debts

Poroshenko, Merkel, Macron in Paris discuss Donbas elections - Ukrainian president's press secretary

Groysman asks Rada to broaden govt's powers to put things in order in the country during 3 months

Merkel: internally displaced persons should be allowed to vote in elections in Donbas

Rada's speaker calls on Merkel to persuade Bundestag to recognize 1932-1933 famine in Ukraine as genocide

Merkel hopes election law in Ukraine to stay intact

Germany will stand for further sanctions against Russia

Poroshenko, Merkel discuss threat of escalation in the Sea of Azov

Poroshenko, Merkel discuss threat of escalation in the Sea of Azov

LATEST

Tymoshenko promises 'domination' of Ukrainian language, support for local church

SBU blocks passage of illegal migration from Asia to EU

Skoda Transportation opens first Ukrainian representative office in Dnipro

Kyiv not going to ask Budapest how Ukrainian laws should be interpreted on Ukrainian territory – Klimkin

Pavlenko to go to Istanbul to attend Ecumenical Patriarchate Synod on approving tomos on UOC's autocephaly

Lithuanian President Grybauskaite to visit Kyiv soon

Rada to consider laws on state language, decommunization by year's end

Tymoshenko says emigration of Ukrainians threatening country's national security

Target of UAH 17 bln for privatization in 2019 state budget is realistic

Ukrainian Defense Ministry administration to become civilian by end of year

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD