Facts

18:46 22.11.2018

Constitutional changes on Ukraine's course towards EU, NATO provide additional guarantee against pro-Russian forces' re-coup – Poroshenko

 President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko says that amending the Constitution of Ukraine on the country's strategic course towards integration into the European Union and NATO is an additional guarantee against the threat of revenge by the pro-Russian and anti-NATO forces in the country.

"This is an additional guarantee against the revenge of the pro-Russian, anti-NATO, and anti-European forces. I don't want to exaggerate the threat of such revenge, but I also urge not to ignore it and not to underestimate it. We must guarantee the inevitability of the European and Euro-Atlantic course. This is our responsibility before this and next generations," Poroshenko said in the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday before voting on amendments to the Constitution on the consolidation of the country's EU and NATO membership efforts.

Tags: #nato #eu #poroshenko #constitution
Interfax-Ukraine
