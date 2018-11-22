After changing constitution Ukraine will not step off path towards EU, NATO - Poroshenko

Changes to the constitution will compel any Ukrainian government and all its branches to ensure the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of the country, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"I am almost in no doubt that Verkhovna Rada will definitely support the draft constitutional changes on first reading. By virtue of the Fundamental Law, they will compel the Ukrainian government - I stress: any [government] and all its branches - to ensure Ukraine's accession to the European Union and NATO," Poroshenko told parliament on Thursday, during a consideration of draft constitutional changes regarding Ukraine's EU and NATO integration.

Ukraine's membership would substantially reinforce NATO's eastern flank, he said.

"Our Armed Forces, all of Ukraine will substantially strengthen the Alliance's eastern flank," Poroshenko said.

The fact that in its east Ukraine is defending not only itself but the whole European civilization "substantially reinforces our moral right to expect to become a full member of the European Union," he said.

Earlier today Ukraine's Constitutional Court delivered a favorable conclusion on the constitutional filing by Verkhovna Rada regarding the constitutionality of the presidential bill on Ukraine's NATO and EU course.