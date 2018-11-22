Facts

Minsk agreements implementation to be discussed in Berlin, Vienna next week

The implementation of the Minsk agreements will be discussed in Berlin and Vienna next week, Martin Sajdik, the special representative of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas, said at a briefing in Minsk on Thursday.

A Normandy-format meeting in Berlin on Monday will take place in the framework of the monitoring mechanism envisaged by the February 12, 2015 declaration of the four nations' leaders, he said.

The meeting is welcomes because it shows the two formats, the Normandy and the Minsk meetings, are working together, he said.

In addition, the OSCE Permanent Council will meet in Vienna on Thursday to discuss Ukraine, Sajdik said.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirmed that a Normandy-format meeting at the level of political directors will be held in Berlin next week. According to some reports, the meeting could be held on November 26.

