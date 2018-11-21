Facts

18:34 21.11.2018

Swedish Ambassador advises Ukrainian companies in European market to pay more attention to environment protection, human rights

1 min read

Ukrainian companies operating in the European market will be able to reach greater heights if they pay more attention to environmental issues and human rights, Swedish Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Hagstrom believes.

"For most companies from Sweden and the EU, it is important to cooperate with partners who respect human rights, who pay attention to environment protection. This is what you must take into account and then you can reach great heights in cooperation with partners and in exports, because for many companies their consumers are very important," Hagstrom said at the conference "Women in Business. Entrepreneurship for a Sustainable Future" in Kyiv.

He also noted that an insufficient number of women are involved in business.

"Now in the world there is a growing understanding of the fact that it is very important to attract the entire population but not only half of it to business," the ambassador said.

Tags: #swedish #business #ambassador
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Pranksters attempt to discredit Ukraine in United States – Ukrainian ambassador

Thailand discontinues consular fee on arrival for Ukrainians

New Hungarian Ambassador presents copies of credentials to Ukraine's Deputy FM, discusses schedule of bilateral events

Poltorak, British Ambassador discuss cooperation, his visit to London

British Ambassador to Ukraine emphasizes importance of bringing to justice those responsible for killing Handziuk

JFO commander hosts delegation headed by U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine

Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk and Zhytomyr regions are most comfortable for doing business - rating

Ukraine confirms its loyalty to settlement of Donbas war by extending law on special status of ORDLO

Poroshenko: I have no business in Russia

Ukrainian ambassador to Italy says depriving Poroshenko Verona honorary citizen title is 'Kremlin political show'

LATEST

Poroshenko satisfied with result of Air Assault Forces training in Zhytomyr region

Ukraine's Air Assault Forces will soon receive new weapons

Wizz Air's return evidence of changes in Ukraine over past four years

Ukraine supports proposal to include Novichok-class chemicals into list of controlled ones

Ukraine manages to consolidate efforts by INTERPOL member countries in electing new president — chief of Ukrainian bureau

Polish Senate adopts resolution on Holodomor anniversary in Ukraine

Ukrenergo, Ukrhydroenergo, thermal power generation companies call on MPs to extend preferential period for imported electric cars

Some 487 Ukrainian paratroopers killed in Donbas hostilities

Govt authorizes economy minister Kubiv to sign FTA agreement with Israel

Ukraine may spend UAH 2.8 bln for modernizing aircraft enterprises in 2019

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD