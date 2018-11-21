Swedish Ambassador advises Ukrainian companies in European market to pay more attention to environment protection, human rights

Ukrainian companies operating in the European market will be able to reach greater heights if they pay more attention to environmental issues and human rights, Swedish Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Hagstrom believes.

"For most companies from Sweden and the EU, it is important to cooperate with partners who respect human rights, who pay attention to environment protection. This is what you must take into account and then you can reach great heights in cooperation with partners and in exports, because for many companies their consumers are very important," Hagstrom said at the conference "Women in Business. Entrepreneurship for a Sustainable Future" in Kyiv.

He also noted that an insufficient number of women are involved in business.

"Now in the world there is a growing understanding of the fact that it is very important to attract the entire population but not only half of it to business," the ambassador said.