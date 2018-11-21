Ukraine manages to consolidate efforts by INTERPOL member countries in electing new president — chief of Ukrainian bureau

The election of a representative of the Republic of Korea Kim Jong-yang as president of INTERPOL has come as a victory for the entire organization, and Ukraine has become a coordinator of efforts for his victory.

The victory of the South Korean representative has become the victory of the entire organization, the Ukrainian National Police said in a statement, quoting Vasyl Nevolia, head of the International Police Cooperation Department at the National Police, as saying.

"This is the victory of the organization, which has managed to demonstrate its consolidation, its fellowship. Ukraine has acted very actively, there is no exaggeration, it has become a kind of a center for consolidation and coordination of the efforts by its neighboring states and the world's leading nations," the chief of the Ukrainian bureau of INTERPOL said.

"We can now really say with dignity 'Glory to Ukraine!' and glory to our professionals who have created all the conditions for this victory to happen," Nevolia said.

As reported earlier, on November 21 morning, during the vote in the elections of the president of INTERPOL, the representative of the Republic of Korea received 101 votes, while he rival, a representative of Russia, INTERPOL's Vice President Aleksandr Prokopchuk only got 61.

Before the vote at the 87th session of the INTERPOL General Assembly, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry issued a statement against electing a representative of Russia as president of the organization because of Russia's involvement in a number of crimes across the globe over the past few years. The ministry said Russia had been "misusing INTERPOL's system" and called on other nations "not to turn the reputable and respected professional organization… into a hostage of the aggressive and criminal Russia."