Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirms detention of ex-volunteer battalion commander in Greece

Ukraine's consul in Thessaloniki is planning to visit Serhiy Melnychuk, former commander of the Aidar volunteer battalion and former Verkhovna Rada deputy, who has been detained in Greece, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

"As soon as Melnychuk's detention by Greek law enforcement agencies on March 1, 2020 was reported, Ukraine's consul in Thessaloniki immediately rushed to the scene. The consul agreed with Greek police that the detainee be temporarily held at the police station and be provided with everything necessary (drinking water and food)," the press service for the Foreign Ministry told Interfax on Monday.

Melnychuk has also been provided with a Russian-speaking lawyer, the ministry said.

A prosecutor from Thessaloniki is also expected to arrive on Monday at the police station where Melnychuk is being held.

Melnychuk's wife and small child have been accommodated at a hotel near the police station, and Melnychuk is allowed to use a telephone, the ministry said.

Interpol detained Melnychuk at the Greek border on Sunday, as was announced by Melnychuk himself in a video posted on Facebook. He said he was being detained at Russia's request.

Melnychuk asked the Ukrainian embassy to provide him with a defense attorney and said he was being held at the police station along with his pregnant wife and nine-month-old son.