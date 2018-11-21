Poltorak, British State Secretary Williamson discuss security situation in Ukraine, progress of defense reform
Minister of Defense of Ukraine Stepan Poltorak, within the framework of his official visit to the UK, has met with Secretary of State for the defense of this country Gavin Alexander Williamson.
"During the meeting, negotiations were held on the security situation in Ukraine, on the stages of defense reform and the country's defense potential," the press service of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.