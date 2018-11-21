Facts

10:11 21.11.2018

Ukrainian team plays to draw with Turkey in friendly match

Ukrainian team plays to draw with Turkey in friendly match

Ukraine national football team has played to a 0:0 draw with the Turkish team in a friendly match that took place in Antalya.

It was the last game of Andriy Shevchenko's team in 2018. The gaffer gave a number of players a chance to show themselves, who had previously played little or didn't play at all for the national team.

On November 16, the Ukrainian team lost with the score 1:4 to Slovak team in the last match of the group stage of the League of Nations tournament, which had no tournament value for the Ukrainian team.

Interfax-Ukraine
