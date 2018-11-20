Facts

12:04 20.11.2018

Boiko announces creation of Opposition Platform — For Life parliamentary group

1 min read
Yuriy Boiko, a co-chairman of the Opposition Bloc faction in the parliament, who had just been stripped of the membership of his faction, has said that he is going to create a new parliamentary group in the Verkhovna Rada.

"We are creating a new parliamentary group called 'The Opposition Platform — For Life'. The Opposition Bloc will stay in the past as we are moving forward, uniting the entire opposition. And such a parliamentary group will be created in the parliament soon," Boiko told reporters in the Verkhovna Rada on November 20.

The MP said part of the Opposition Bloc is to join this new parliamentary group. "Also, we have several offers from MPs belonging to other groups," he added.

At present, Verkhovna Rada's Chairman Andriy Parubiy has not read out the decision by the Opposition Bloc faction to exclude Boiko and Liovochkin from their ranks. Thus, Boiko continues to be a co-chairman of that faction.

Tags: #boiko #opposition_bloc
