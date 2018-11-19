SBU blocks weapons, ammunition sales scheme organized by ISIL in Ukraine

Ukraine's SBU State Security Service has blocked a distribution channel for weapons and ammunition organized by supporters of the international terrorist organization Islamic State (ISIL), detaining one of the group’s participants.

According to the SBU's press service, intelligence officers of the security services established that citizens of Central Asian countries, using fake documents, illegally arrived in Ukraine after deportation from the territory of another Asian country because of links with ISIL.

Employees of the SBU documented the sale of two foreign-made pistols and ammunition to the attackers. Law enforcement officers detained one of the participants of the group and served him with a notice of suspicion of committing a crime, under Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons) of Ukraine's Criminal Code. The person was remanded to custody.

The SBU's press center said the detainee in his home country was wanted for participation in armed units, armed conflicts or military actions on the territory of other states and financing of crimes of a terrorist nature.

During searches at the place of residence of the defendants in the case, law enforcement officers seized four F-1 grenades and a RGD-5 grenade, forged documents, symbols of an international terrorist organization and money from the sale of weapons and ammunition.