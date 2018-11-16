Turchynov says negotiations with 'Kremlin's puppets' in Donbas impossible

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksandr Turchynov has noted the puppet nature of "power" in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions not controlled by Ukrainian government following the illegitimate sham elections held there on November 11. He said it is unacceptable to negotiate with them, the official website of the NSDC says.

"Putin's [Russia President Vladimir Putin] has said Ukraine should to negotiate with Kremlin puppets appointed to "govern" the quasi-republics. It is his obsessive and obscurantist view, which he has been trying to push forward ineffectively since 2014 and which our state and the entire civilized world will never accept," Turchynov said.

According to him, "Moscow is trying hardly to hide the occupation of the Ukrainian Donbas region by organized fake elections."

"There is only one way to implement the Minsk agreements, which Putin constantly mentions: to cease military aggression and liberate the Ukrainian territory from the occupation forces and Russian weapons," Turchynov said.

Putin on Thursday said Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko "has not shown willingness and readiness for the implementation of the Minsk agreements." Putin added that Ukrainian authorities would have to negotiate with the newly-elected authorities of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics.

"We believe that there is no other way, and that agreements will still have to be reached," Putin said, adding that persons who will come to power in Ukraine "will come to the conclusion that there is no alternative to the peaceful way and that the Minsk Agreements need to be implemented."