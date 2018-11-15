Facts

18:00 15.11.2018

Turchynov expects funds pledged in Ukraine's defense budget for 2019 to increase rate of rearmament of law enforcement agencies

1 min read
Turchynov expects funds pledged in Ukraine's defense budget for 2019 to increase rate of rearmament of law enforcement agencies

The volume of funds pledged in the defense budget within the state budget of Ukraine for 2019 to finance the security and defense sectors is encouraging and should allow an increase in the rate of production and transfer of weapons and military equipment to Ukrainian security forces, NSDC Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov has said.

"Security and defense sector should be financed at more than 210 billion [UAH]. This is more than 5% of GDP, as the security and defense strategy requires," Turchynov told journalists at the Kyiv Armored Plant on Thursday.

He noted that as soon as the defense budget is adopted within the framework of the state budget for 2019, the state defense order would be considered in a few weeks.

According to Turchynov, the pace of production and transfer of weapons and equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard and the law enforcement structures should be increased.

Speaking about the possible timing of the adoption of the state budget for the next year, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) expressed hope that the Verkhovna Rada would adopt it in late November.

Tags: #turchynov
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine preparing powerful new package of diverse sanctions, incl. for fake elections in Donbas – Turchynov

Turchynov says organizers of illegal elections in Russia-occupied Donbas face criminal liability

Turchynov sends greetings to Ukrainian military on Missile troops and Artillery Day

Ukrainian NSDC Secretary Turchynov, Interior Minister Avakov blacklisted by Russia

You can't scare a hedgehog with a derriere – Turchynov on Russian sanctions against Ukraine

Turchynov reports on tests of new mobile mortar complex Bars-8MMK

Rada recommendation for 112.Ukraine and NewsOne TV channels involves only their founders – Turchynov

Turchynov predicts further cooperation with U.S. on lethal weapons

Ukraine should be ready for possible hostilities from Russia – Turchynov

New Ukrainian UAVs, helicopters, missiles, modernized air defense systems show their high efficiency

LATEST

Square near Russian Embassy in Kyiv named after Nemtsov

Ukraine imposes sanctions against 15 vessels entering Crimean ports

Former City Commercial Bank president suspected in Ukraine of embezzling UAH 300 mln detained in Latvia

Poroshenko orders heat turned on in Smila within few hours

Ukrainian govt. has no data on real number of IDPs – Tuka

UN General Assembly to consider two resolutions in Dec: on human rights violations in Crimea, on militarization of Azov — Gerashchenko

Cabinet's work on roadmap of integration of internally displaced persons nearing end — Tuka

Military enterprises provide more than 50 tanks, APCs, armored vehicles, anti-tank missiles, mortars to Ukrainian Armed Forces

For Life Party's leader Rabinovich not to run for president of Ukraine

Russian occupation troops open fire 16 times on Ukrainian positions, one solider wounded

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD