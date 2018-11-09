Facts

President doesn't agree with me but promises to make decision — Lutsenko on his letter of resignation

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has said that President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine will consider his letter of resignation from the Prosecutor General's post upon his return from a trip abroad.

"I am interested in power only as an opportunity to bear responsibility and demonstrate efficiency. That's why I announced my resignation, and I am ready for it… I've had an agitated talk with the president and he did not approve my step. He learned about it just five minutes before I entered the Verkhovna Rada. Nevertheless, I told him that it was my decision of principle. He said that he would make a decision upon his return from abroad," Lutsenko said during the Right to Power live show on 1+1 TV channel on November 8 late night.

He said he was serious about his intention to quit his job as it had nothing to do with emotions, "It's no game, just a principle."

"I consider this death [of civic activist Kateryna Handziuk] as my personal grief, and I consider this investigation as my personal duty… I vehemently reject all the accusations that it is Poroshenko, Lutsenko, Avakov, and others who are guilty of her killing," the prosecutor general said.

