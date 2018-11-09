Facts

10:52 09.11.2018

Turkey to upgrade first batch of modernized М60Т Sabra tanks with Ukrainian APS active by late 2018

1 min read

Turkey plans by the end of 2018 to finish the upgrade of a first batch of modernized М60Т Sabra main combat tanks with the Pulat active protection systems (APS), being a licensed copy of Zaslon-L APS designed in Ukraine.

Defence Turk.net reported that by the end of 2018, first 40 М60Т Sabra main combat tanks of the Armed Forces of Turkey are to be upgraded with new Pulat APS, the integrator of which is Turkey's Aselsan.

According to open sources, the designer of Zaslon APS is state-owned enterprise (SOE) Microtek basic center of critical technologies (Kyiv), a famous designer of active protection and explosive reactive armor systems for armored vehicles.

Zaslon APS is designed to protect tanks from anti-tank guided missiles, cumulative shells of tank and anti-tank guns, as well as armor-piercing projectile shells, adopted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2009.

In 2017, at the international defense exhibition Arms & Security in Kyiv, Ukraine and Turkey signed a contract for the purchase of the modification of Zaslon APS for light armored vehicles - Zaslon-L APS (Hornet) - by Turkey. Along with Turkey, Ukrainian technologies for the protection of armored vehicles were also purchased by Poland.

