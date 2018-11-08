Facts

16:19 08.11.2018

Kyiv issues agrement for appointing diplomat Íjgyártó as ambassador of Hungary to Ukraine

1 min read
Kyiv issues agrement for appointing diplomat Íjgyártó as ambassador of Hungary to Ukraine

 Hungarian diplomat István Íjgyártó has received an agrement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to be appointed the ambassador to Kyiv.

"Yes, we confirm that he has received it," Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mariana Betsa told in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

As reported, previous Ambassador of Hungary to Ukraine Erno Keskeny has recently completed his diplomatic mission in Kyiv and left Ukraine on November 5.

István Íjgyártó was born in Berehove of Zakarpattia region on December 26, 1963. He was the Hungarian ambassador to Russia (2011-2014), secretary of state of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry.

Tags: #diplomat #hungaria
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Hungarian consul in Berehove to return home soon – Klimkin

SBU investigates case involving Hungarian passports issued to Ukrainian citizens – PGO

Russian diplomat banned from entering Ukrainian territory

My diploma is genuine and honest – PM Groysman

Two unknown persons in Kyiv kidnap son of diplomat, Perekhvat amber alert plan introduced

Ukrainian diplomat calls on companies that lost property in Crimea to file lawsuits against Russia

Russia expels Ukrainian diplomats from those cities where political prisoners held

Klimkin offers job in Ukraine to UK diplomats expelled from Moscow

Hungary has reached 'red line' – Ukrainian FM

Office of Society of Hungarian Culture of Transcarpathia in Uzhgorod set ablaze by foreigners - Barto

LATEST

Tusk to pay visit to Ukraine in early 2019 — Poroshenko

Rada intending to double zone of Ukrainian control in Black Sea

Russia-led forces open fire 19 times on Ukrainian troops over last 24 hours, three soldiers wounded

UNHCR, ICRC send almost 190 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied territories in Donbas

MPs by rating voting show they don't support Lutsenko's resignation

Cancellation of gas price increase supported by 6 factions except for BPP

President's Foundation for Support of Educational, Scientific Programs for Youth to be created in Ukraine

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Command system of Ukrainian Armed Forces to be transformed in stages

Fire at vegetable oil refinery outside Odesa extinguished; no casualties reported

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD