Kyiv issues agrement for appointing diplomat Íjgyártó as ambassador of Hungary to Ukraine

Hungarian diplomat István Íjgyártó has received an agrement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to be appointed the ambassador to Kyiv.

"Yes, we confirm that he has received it," Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mariana Betsa told in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

As reported, previous Ambassador of Hungary to Ukraine Erno Keskeny has recently completed his diplomatic mission in Kyiv and left Ukraine on November 5.

István Íjgyártó was born in Berehove of Zakarpattia region on December 26, 1963. He was the Hungarian ambassador to Russia (2011-2014), secretary of state of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry.