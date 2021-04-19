Facts

10:02 19.04.2021

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to expel Russian diplomat Chernikov

1 min read
Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Enin has announced the name of the Russian diplomat who will be expelled from Ukraine in response to the expulsion of the Ukrainian consul in St. Petersburg.

A note on the expulsion of the Russian senior diplomat will be sent to the Russian embassy on Monday morning.

"This is a Russian senior diplomat [who will be expelled from Ukraine], the Russian side will hear this literally tomorrow morning when it receives the relevant note [...]. We have responded quite symmetrically in this situation. I hope that in this way we will be able to additionally check the mobilization readiness of Russian diplomats here," Enin said on the Ukraine 24 television.

The Russian diplomat was given 72 hours to leave Ukraine, he said.

"This senior diplomat is one of the advisors of the Russian embassy in Kyiv. There is a specific person. His surname is Chernikov. The relevant note will be sent to the Russian embassy as early as tomorrow morning," the deputy foreign minister said.

