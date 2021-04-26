Facts

18:54 26.04.2021

Ukraine to expel Russian diplomat on principle of reciprocity – MFA

1 min read
In the near future, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will announce the expulsion of the Russian diplomat from the territory of Ukraine on the principle of reciprocity, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko has said.

"Such a decision only confirms the course chosen by the Russian Federation for further escalation with Ukraine. The response of our state to this provocation will not be slow. In the near future, the Foreign Ministry will announce the expulsion of the Russian diplomat from the territory of Ukraine on the principle of reciprocity," Nikolenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

He said that the expulsion of one employee of the Ukrainian Embassy in the Russian Federation is "another provocation of the Russian side against the employees of Ukrainian diplomatic institutions in Russia."

"Declaring the diplomat of the Ukrainian Embassy in Moscow persona non grata is devoid of logic and has no grounds," the spokesperson said.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the employee of the Ukrainian Embassy in Russia has been declared persona non grata and will have to leave the country by the end of the day on April 30.

Tags: #diplomat
