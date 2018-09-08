Ukraine presents two films at Toronto International Film Festival

Ukraine is presenting at the 43rd Toronto International Film Festival two films created with the support of the Ukrainian State Film Agency, reads a report posted on the agency's website.

"The film 'Donbass' directed by Sergei Loznitsa is presented in the Contemporary World Cinema program. The first screening of the movie was held on September 6, and the next ones are scheduled for September 11, 12 and 16. The film 'Woman at War' directed by Benedikt Erlingsson was included in the Discovery program. The movie will be shown on September 7, 10 and 12," reads a report posted on the website of the Ukrainian State Film Agency on the evening of Friday, September 7.

Both movies were created by international teams with the support of the Ukrainian State Film Agency. World premieres of these films were held as part of the competition programs of the Cannes Film Festival, where they received their first awards.