Ukrainian Film Festival opens in Toronto

The Ukrainian Film Festival opened in Toronto (Canada) on Thursday, April 4, said Consul General of Ukraine in Toronto Oleh Nikolenko.

“I had the honor to address the guests of the festival. I noted that the Ukrainian Film Festival, which has been held for the second year in a row, is a new pearl on the cultural map of Toronto. Ukrainian cinema amazes with its talent, and the human stories that the selected films tell better convey to Canadian audiences the realities of life in Ukraine, which suffers from Russian aggression,” he wrote on Facebook.

Nikolenko noted that “the festival keeps Ukraine on Canada’s agenda, and accordingly helps to attract new assistance from Canadian partners.”

“The opening was also attended by Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, members of the Canadian parliament, representatives of the consular corps, and leaders of the Ukrainian and Polish communities,” added the Consul General.

He noted that part of the funds for tickets would go to humanitarian needs of Ukraine.

“We are working to ensure that there are more such bright projects of Ukrainian cultural diplomacy throughout Canada,” Nikolenko concluded.