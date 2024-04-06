Facts

15:16 06.04.2024

Ukrainian Film Festival opens in Toronto

1 min read
Ukrainian Film Festival opens in Toronto

The Ukrainian Film Festival opened in Toronto (Canada) on Thursday, April 4, said Consul General of Ukraine in Toronto Oleh Nikolenko.

“I had the honor to address the guests of the festival. I noted that the Ukrainian Film Festival, which has been held for the second year in a row, is a new pearl on the cultural map of Toronto. Ukrainian cinema amazes with its talent, and the human stories that the selected films tell better convey to Canadian audiences the realities of life in Ukraine, which suffers from Russian aggression,” he wrote on Facebook.

Nikolenko noted that “the festival keeps Ukraine on Canada’s agenda, and accordingly helps to attract new assistance from Canadian partners.”

“The opening was also attended by Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, members of the Canadian parliament, representatives of the consular corps, and leaders of the Ukrainian and Polish communities,” added the Consul General.

He noted that part of the funds for tickets would go to humanitarian needs of Ukraine.

“We are working to ensure that there are more such bright projects of Ukrainian cultural diplomacy throughout Canada,” Nikolenko concluded.

Tags: #festival #films #toronto

MORE ABOUT

16:24 16.11.2023
Festival "Winemaker's Day of Ukraine" was held in Kiev

Festival "Winemaker's Day of Ukraine" was held in Kiev

16:20 30.10.2023
Ukrainian Film Academy urges to abandon European Film Festival in Russia

Ukrainian Film Academy urges to abandon European Film Festival in Russia

11:46 18.08.2023
Sixth festival Bouquet Kyiv Stage starts in Kyiv

Sixth festival Bouquet Kyiv Stage starts in Kyiv

13:47 16.05.2023
Open All-Ukrainian Festival-competition of Young Violinists "Maestro dell'Arco"

Open All-Ukrainian Festival-competition of Young Violinists "Maestro dell'Arco"

15:18 23.06.2022
Brand of govt portal Diia receives bronze of Cannes Lions festival in Creative Business Transformation

Brand of govt portal Diia receives bronze of Cannes Lions festival in Creative Business Transformation

17:15 14.09.2021
Ukrainian OTT platform SWEET.TV plans to dub, voice over 50 films, 100 trailers in Ukrainian in 2021

Ukrainian OTT platform SWEET.TV plans to dub, voice over 50 films, 100 trailers in Ukrainian in 2021

11:34 14.08.2019
Ukrainian Film Days to be held in Toronto on Aug 30 through Sept 1, on the eve of TIFF festival

Ukrainian Film Days to be held in Toronto on Aug 30 through Sept 1, on the eve of TIFF festival

13:38 01.07.2019
Zelensky to meet with Volker in Toronto on July 2

Zelensky to meet with Volker in Toronto on July 2

12:06 08.09.2018
Ukraine presents two films at Toronto International Film Festival

Ukraine presents two films at Toronto International Film Festival

11:03 24.04.2018
Klimkin offers condolences to victims of van attack in Toronto

Klimkin offers condolences to victims of van attack in Toronto

AD

HOT NEWS

Russians hit utility facility in Odesa region with missile, killing one person

One civilian killed, another wounded in Saturday's day attack on Kharkiv

Syrsky: Situation in Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions remains difficult, Chasiv Yar under our control

Pipeline for pumping petroleum products blown up in Rostov region in Russia – Defense Intelligence

Death toll in Zaporizhia increased to four, more than 20 injured –

LATEST

Russians hit utility facility in Odesa region with missile, killing one person

One civilian killed, another wounded in Saturday's day attack on Kharkiv

SBI completes investigation into case of concern selling components to Russian military-industrial complex

Pressure on Russian air defense caused by Ukrainian actions leads to Russians' attacking own aircraft - British intelligence

Syrsky: Situation in Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions remains difficult, Chasiv Yar under our control

Russians attack Kyiv region at night, no casualties – administration head

Pipeline for pumping petroleum products blown up in Rostov region in Russia – Defense Intelligence

Stefanishyna on inviting Ukraine to NATO: All allies support this decision, except two

URCS warns about fakes on Internet about alleged cash payments for Easter

Death toll in Zaporizhia increased to four, more than 20 injured –

AD
AD
AD
AD