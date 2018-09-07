Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls on intl partners to tighten pressure on Kremlin due to Russia's intention to hold 'snap elections' in ORDLO

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry urges international partners to tighten pressure on Moscow in connection with the intention of the Russian occupation administration to hold the so called "early elections" in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO).

"In connection with the appearance in Russian mass media of reports about the intention of the Russian occupation administration in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine to hold the so called "snap elections" of militant leaders and their illegitimate representative bodies, the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine notes that such actions of the Kremlin grossly violate the obligations of the Russian Federation as a party to the Minsk agreements," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stresses that these provocative actions of Russia deliberately undermine the Minsk agreements and could nullify international efforts to resolve the situation that arose as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and its occupation of part of the sovereign territory of the Ukrainian state.