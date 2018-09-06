Facts

17:49 06.09.2018

Rada ratifies agreement between Ukraine and Turkey on investment protection

1 min read
Rada ratifies agreement between Ukraine and Turkey on investment protection

The Verkhovna Rada has ratified the agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the Republic of Turkey on mutual assistance and investment protection, which provides Ukrainian and Turkish investors with assistance in use of investments, as well as secures guarantees against illegal expropriation and nationalization.

Some 244 people's deputies supported the corresponding bill with the quorum being 226 votes.

According to the website of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, the agreement also provides for the free transfer of payments and the application of internationally recognized dispute settlement procedures.

In addition, the parliament ratified the trade agreement between Ukraine and the Kingdom of Thailand.

The corresponding bill, providing for the creation of a special intergovernmental commission on trade, was supported by 241 people's deputies.

Tags: #turkey #rada #ukraine
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukrainian-Romanian drills Riverine 2018 start in Odesa region

Rada opens access to results of clinical trials of medicines

Poroshenko intends to address Verkhovna Rada in Sept

Parubiy opens ninth Rada session

President's draft of amendments to Constitution regarding Ukraine's aspirations to join EU, NATO published on Rada website

Poroshenko will meet with Rada faction heads on Sept 3

Kyiv neither prolongs Ukraine-Russia friendship pact nor denunciates it

Rada profile committee preparing bill enabling Defense Ministry to be direct importer of weapons from U.S.

Rada to start new session with series of European integration bills – Parubiy

Gerashchenko submits bill to parliament to unblock assistance payments to political prisoners' families in Russia

LATEST

NSDC makes decision on reliable protection of nuclear facilities, materials, radioactive waste

Kalanchak, Chaplynka checkpoints on administrative border with Crimea suspend their work due to situation with Crimean 'Titan'

Denisova asks UN reps to help return Ukrainian fishermen arrested in Crimea

ВР скасувала адмінзбір за деякі реєстраційні дії щодо релігійних організацій

NSDC supports Poroshenko's proposal on non-extension of friendship agreement with Russia for next 10 years

Ukraine to notify Russia of friendship agreement termination soon - Poroshenko

EU will soon propose candidates for Public Council of HACC's intl. experts – Mingarelli

NSDC to secretly consider urgent measures to protect Ukraine's interests in Azov Sea

Kyivspetstrans to build waste processing plant worth EUR60 mln

Supreme Court closes proceedings on claim filed by MP Vlasenko against Poroshenko on appointment of Zhebrivsky as NABU auditor

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD