Rada ratifies agreement between Ukraine and Turkey on investment protection

The Verkhovna Rada has ratified the agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the Republic of Turkey on mutual assistance and investment protection, which provides Ukrainian and Turkish investors with assistance in use of investments, as well as secures guarantees against illegal expropriation and nationalization.

Some 244 people's deputies supported the corresponding bill with the quorum being 226 votes.

According to the website of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, the agreement also provides for the free transfer of payments and the application of internationally recognized dispute settlement procedures.

In addition, the parliament ratified the trade agreement between Ukraine and the Kingdom of Thailand.

The corresponding bill, providing for the creation of a special intergovernmental commission on trade, was supported by 241 people's deputies.