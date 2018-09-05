Facts

14:16 05.09.2018

OSCE SMM unable to obtain info about casualties of Aug 31 blast in Donetsk

2 min read
OSCE SMM unable to obtain info about casualties of Aug 31 blast in Donetsk

 The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission has reported its failure to receive information about casualties of the Donetsk explosion that claimed the life of the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and his bodyguard.

"Following the explosion on Pushkina Boulevard in Donetsk city on 31 August, on 3 September, the SMM continued to observe a calm situation in the city center (non-government-controlled). The SMM followed up on reports of people injured in the above-mentioned explosion. While at the Kalinina morgue in Donetsk city on 3 September, the SMM was informed that the bodies of Aleksandr Zakharchenko and another member of the armed formations (a member of Zakharchenko's personal security detail) had been brought to the facility with fatal wounds from the explosion," the mission said.

"On the same day, at the Gusak Hospital in Donetsk city, medical staff told the SMM that after the explosion on 31 August six people had been admitted with various blast-related injuries, however, they refused to provide the Mission with further details," the mission said.

"On the same day, medical staff at the Kalinina Hospital in Donetsk city refused to provide the SMM information about people injured in the explosion on 31 August without permission from senior members of the armed formations," it said.

The OSCE said in its report on September 1 that monitors heard the sound of the explosion at the Separ restaurant in a park near 13, Pushkina Boulevard, in Donetsk at 5:27 p.m. on August 31.

Tags: #osce #donetsk #zakharchenko
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

OSCE promises to discuss possibility of intl investigation into Zakharchenko's death

Russia refuses to provide Ukraine, OSCE with info on sending its investigators to Donbas in violation of all laws

Ukraine facing internal, external consequences following Zakharchenko death

Zakharchenko killed as a result of eliminating witnesses, conflict on commercial grounds - SBU head

Assassination of Zakharchenko a provocation aimed to cause Minsk agreements' collapse - Lavrov

Zakharchenko death to prompt Donbas tensions to grow - Peskov

Zakharchenko killed in local criminal feud or eliminated by Russian special services

Self-proclaimed Donetsk republic head Zakharchenko killed in blast in Donetsk

OSCE SMM reports hundreds of truce breaches in Donbas

Number of Donbas truce breaches involving banned weapons grows 3.5-fold last week

LATEST

Germany considers Normandy format important for talks on Ukraine

MPs demand sacking Suprun, criticize program to treat Ukrainians abroad, management of Okhmatdyt children's hospital

Accidental shelling by Russian occupation forces responsible for ecological situation in northern Crimea – Main Intelligence Dept.

Russia should ensure unhindered access to Ukrainian ports in Sea of Azov - EU

EU Council extends sanctions for Russian aggression against Ukraine for half a year – Poroshenko

Militants launch 24 attacks on Ukrainian army positions, incl. anti-tank missile systems – JFO HQ

Ukrainian-Romanian drills Riverine 2018 start in Odesa region

U.S. urges Russia to fulfill its obligations under Minsk Agreements

Klimkin announces environmental disaster in Russia-occupied Crimea

Occupation forces fire on Armed Forces positions in Donbas five times on Sept 4

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD