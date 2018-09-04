Ukraine makes $400,000 voluntary contribution to Council of Europe budget

Ukraine has made a voluntary contribution to the budget of the Council of Europe in the amount of $400,000 to support the organization in difficult times of financial blackmail on the part of Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said.

"Today Ukraine has made a voluntary contribution to the budget of the Council of Europe in the amount of $400,000. Russia uses financial blackmail against the Council of Europe. In these difficult times the organization needs support," Klimkin wrote on Twitter.

"Join us, otherwise the Council of Europe will no longer defend its values and principles," the Ukrainian foreign minister added.