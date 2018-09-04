Klimkin again points to need for introducing biometric visa regime with Russia

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin has recalled that he sees the need to introduce a biometric visa regime with the Russian Federation.

"We need not just put a seal on it, but control those who cross the border. To do this, we started implementing the biometrics. A quasi-permissive system will be introduced in the future, and then a monitoring mechanism will be introduced to control the travels. We need a biometric visa regime with Russia," the minister said on the air of the talk show Svoboda Slova (Freedom of Speech) on Monday.

According to him, several millions of Ukrainians live permanently in Russia.

"We need to honestly consider who they are, who are always there, whether they go to relatives or to work," the minister said.

As reported, Klimkin suggested introducing biometric visas for Russians to enter Ukraine if biometric control, preliminary informing on the trip to Ukraine and control at the border do not work.

"First biometrics, then an application that they will enter our territory, and then the third - control in our territory ... If these three stages do not work, then we need a visa regime, but a biometric one," Klimkin said.

The minister noted that the usual visa regime is aimed at countering illegal migration, but there is no such problem with Russia.