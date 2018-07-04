Russia's special services use 181 Internet resources in 2018 to destabilize Ukraine

The SBU Security Service of Ukraine recorded in the first five months of 2018 that Russian special services had used 181 Internet resources to destabilize the situation in Ukraine, Deputy SBU Chief Oleh Frolov has said.

"In the five months in 2018, the Security Service of Ukraine identified and documented the use of 181 Internet resources by Russia's special services to destabilize the social and political situation in Ukraine," Frolov said at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defense in Kyiv on Wednesday.

In this regard, he said, the SBU considers the adoption of bill No. 6688 to be very important, as it allows the blocking of information resources in Ukraine by a court decision, and also asks lawmakers to support that initiative.