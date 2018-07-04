Facts

18:17 04.07.2018

Russia's special services use 181 Internet resources in 2018 to destabilize Ukraine

1 min read
Russia's special services use 181 Internet resources in 2018 to destabilize Ukraine

The SBU Security Service of Ukraine recorded in the first five months of 2018 that Russian special services had used 181 Internet resources to destabilize the situation in Ukraine, Deputy SBU Chief Oleh Frolov has said.

"In the five months in 2018, the Security Service of Ukraine identified and documented the use of 181 Internet resources by Russia's special services to destabilize the social and political situation in Ukraine," Frolov said at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defense in Kyiv on Wednesday.

In this regard, he said, the SBU considers the adoption of bill No. 6688 to be very important, as it allows the blocking of information resources in Ukraine by a court decision, and also asks lawmakers to support that initiative.

Tags: #sbu
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

SBU blocks large batch of imported counterfeit pesticides from Asia

Ukraine ready for unprecedented steps to liberate hostages – SBU chief

SBU together with other agencies returns, finds 3,224 prisoners in Donbas – Hrytsak

SBU as part of Babchenko case detains head of another group plotting terrorist attacks in Ukraine

SBU collects evidence of torture of nearly 500 Ukrainians previously held in occupied areas

SBU starts probe into fact of disclosing list of potential 47 victims by media

SBU thwarts cyber attack on NATO member diplomatic office

Polygraph says Savchenko was preparing to make terrorist act in govt. quarter, Rada premises

SBU says found info on threats to other citizens in Babchenko case

SBU prevented numerous casualties through Babchenko operation

LATEST

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas on Wednesday

Ukrainian police getting closer to European standards – Poroshenko

Poroshenko signs law on disciplinary regulations of National Police

Situation with delayed flights resolved, tourists return home

Ukrainians most worried about war in Donbas, level of life and economy - poll

Ukraine's Tax Police exist – Groysman

Lithuanian parliament speaker vows to help ICRC reps visit Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia

President signs currency bill into law

Arrested ex-MP charged with several crimes, implicated in others

New Forces Movement leader Derevianko intends to run for Ukraine's president in 2019

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD