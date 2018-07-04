Poroshenko signs law on disciplinary regulations of National Police

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has signed the law on the Disciplinary Regulations of the National Police of Ukraine.

Poroshenko signed this document in Kyiv on Wednesday during a solemn ceremony on the occasion of the Day of the National Police of Ukraine.

"In your presence I will sign an important law on the Disciplinary Regulations of the National Police of Ukraine," Poroshenko said.

The president said that the law determines the powers of police officers and their chiefs, types of incentives and disciplinary sanctions, as well as the procedure for their application and appeal.

As reported, on March 15, 2018, the Verkhovna Rada adopted at second reading and as a whole the law on the Disciplinary Regulations of the National Police of Ukraine (No. 4670). The regulations define the essence of official discipline in the National Police, the powers and duties of police officers and their chiefs, types of incentives and disciplinary sanctions, as well as the procedure for their application and appeal.