Facts

18:58 03.07.2018

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry demands Russia free Pavlo Hryb

2 min read
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry demands Russia free Pavlo Hryb

 The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry is protesting due to the trial in the case of Ukrainian Pavlo Hryb and demanding that Russia free him.

"We express a protest to Russia due to the trial in the Hryb case. A trumped-up case, illegal charges. We are demanding the release," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mariana Betsa wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that the North Caucasus District Military Court had received a criminal case against Hryb, who is accused of a crime envisaged by Part 1, Article 205.1 (assistance in terrorist activities) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Preliminary hearings in the case are scheduled for July 9, and the court session will be held behind closed doors.

According to the materials of the criminal case, from March to May 2017, the defendant, while in Ukraine, corresponded on the Internet with a schoolgirl from Sochi, a high school student. Hryb, according to the investigation, urged the girl to plant an improvised explosive device and activate it at a graduation party on June 30, 2017. After the terrorist attack, the defendant recommended that the schoolgirl leave Russia.

"In accordance with Part 3, Article 12 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, a foreign citizen who committed a crime outside the Russian Federation but directed against the interests of the Russian Federation is subject to criminal liability," a court spokesperson said.

Hryb's father, Ihor Hryb, referring to lawyer Marina Dubrovina, said that Pavlo looks "very exhausted and depressed" and cannot get either medicines or food, because three months ago the Russian Federal Financial Monitoring Service forbade making money transfers.

As reported, ex-Ukrainian State Border Guard Service official Ihor Hryb said on August 28, 2017, that Russian special services had abducted his 19-year-old son Pavlo during a visit to Gomel, Belarus, where he went on August 24 to meet a girl whom he had met and talked to only on social-networking sites.

It was reported on September 7, 2017, that Hryb was in a detention facility in Krasnodar, Russia.

Tags: #russia #hryb
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

TV, radio committee doesn't recommend import of 8 more Russian books to Ukraine

Kyiv names 23 Russians it wants swapped for Ukrainians convicted, held in Russia, Donbas

Russia hides state of health of Ukrainian prisoners, including Sentsov – ombudsman Denisova

EU calls on Russia to accept its responsibility for downing flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014

Photo book "World we defend" about developments in Donbas presented to military attaches of foreign states in Kyiv

Never turn your back on Russia – you will be stabbed - Groysman

Russian penitentiary system recognizes Sentsov as Ukrainian national - lawyer

World leaders join to release Ukrainian political prisoners continuing pressure on Russia – Poroshenko

Washington doesn't recognize Crimea as part of Russia - U.S. embassy in Russia

Klimkin grateful to Poland for calling on Russia to release Ukrainian political prisoners

LATEST

Cabinet proposes from three to seven years in jail for smuggling on a large scale – draft bill

All Ukrainians stranded at airport return home

Kosovo issue must be solved in Serbia's best interests – Poroshenko

Ukrainians can now stay in Serbia without visas for up to 90 days – Poroshenko

Sure sign aggressor doesn't intend to stop Donbas invasion – Muzhenko about decision to name Russian military regiments after Ukrainian cities

Film maker Sentsov becomes winner of Ukrainian ID Award

Ukrainian army forming strongholds near Donbas' Zolote-4 taken over several days ago

No casualties reported amid 21 enemy attacks in Donbas in past day – JFO HQ

Court permits NABU to get temporary access to papers stored in Swiss bank of companies affiliated of Odesa city council officials

Ukraine ready to consider inclusion of journalist Vyshinsky in exchange list – Iryna Gerashchenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD