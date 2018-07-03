Facts

Film maker Sentsov becomes winner of Ukrainian ID Award

Ukrainian political prisoner in Russia, film director Oleh Sentsov has been awarded the Ukrainian ID Award, founded by the International Economic and Humanitarian Forum Ukrainian ID.

"Oleh Sentsov has become the first winner of the Ukrainian ID Award, founded by the Ukrainian ID: The First International Economic Humanitarian Forum, for his invincible strength in the struggle for the ideals of freedom," according to the Facebook page of the Ukrainian ID forum.

The award will be held in Kaniv, Cherkasy region, on July 7 along with a global flash mob #FreeSentsov which will be held in Ukraine and among representatives of the Ukrainian Diaspora around the world.

The creation of the International Economic and Humanitarian Forum Ukrainian ID was announced by the Foundation for Humanitarian Development of Ukraine in partnership with the town administration of Kaniv and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Ukraine

The Ukrainian ID Awards will be presented every year to laureates who have made a significant contribution to the development of the economy, the humanization of society and the enhancement of cultural capital. The Award can distinguish any prominent personality in any domain, as well as reputable organizations (except for political) in five nominations: economy, human security, community, technologies, and international dialogue.

As reported, in August 2015, the North Caucasus Military District Court in Rostov-on-Don found Sentsov, who was detained in Crimea in 2014, guilty of preparing a terror attack and sentenced him to 20 years in a high-security prison. Sentsov is currently incarcerated in the high-security penal colony known as Bely Medved (Polar Bear) in northern Russia's Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District. On May 14 of this year, Sentsov went on hunger strike, demanding that all Ukrainians held in Russia be released.

